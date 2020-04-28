Kimberly K. Underhill Sells 24,469 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KMB traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 227,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

