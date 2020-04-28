Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after buying an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 14,502,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,963,559. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

