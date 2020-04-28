Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter.

TSE K opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

