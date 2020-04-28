Kinross Gold (KGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

