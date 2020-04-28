KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 35.9% in April

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KKR opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

