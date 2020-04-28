L3Harris (LHX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2020 – L3Harris had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $217.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – L3Harris had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $265.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – L3Harris is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – L3Harris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – L3Harris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – L3Harris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “L3Harris is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense player that delivers advanced defense and commercial technologies. On completion of its integration, L3Harris is expected to come up with $18 billion in annualized revenues. It targets $300 million net savings, $500 million in total, in a year ahead of plan. In the six months since completion of the merger, L3Harris has delivered $65 million of net synergies. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, expanded tariff on import of aluminum by the U.S. administration may increase the input cost of aerospace and defense stocks like L3Harris. The Brexit effect may disrupt the company’s supply chain. A comparative analysis of L3Harris’ historical EV/EBITDA TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

3/24/2020 – L3Harris had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – L3Harris was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

LHX opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.46. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

