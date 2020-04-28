L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 956,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of L3Harris worth $172,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in L3Harris by 2,847.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 2.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 48.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in L3Harris by 58.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Argus upped their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 781,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,909. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

