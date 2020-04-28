Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Lam Research worth $216,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.41. 2,136,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,215. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.76 and its 200 day moving average is $276.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

