Laureate Education Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,042% compared to the typical volume of 215 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $24,557,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

