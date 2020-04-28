Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,025.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,900.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.