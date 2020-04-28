Legg Mason (LM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Legg Mason to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Legg Mason to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,918. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,938,096 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,992. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

