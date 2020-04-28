Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.30-5.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.30 to $5.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LDOS stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13. Leidos has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.23.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

