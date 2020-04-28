LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

