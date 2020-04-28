LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

