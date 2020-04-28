Liberty Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,634 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,726 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 2,758,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,057. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

