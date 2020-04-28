Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 973,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

