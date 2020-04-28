Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 101,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 1,085,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,681. The firm has a market cap of $166.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

