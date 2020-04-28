LIFE Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,015.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, LIFE has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $9,015.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.02485594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00211076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

