Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.963 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $8.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Linde stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,563. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

