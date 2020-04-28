LiteCoin Ultra Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $959.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,322.20 or 2.23361749 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026830 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

