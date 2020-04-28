Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,703 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 2.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 362,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.