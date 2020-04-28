Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2,072.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.63. 1,197,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.