Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,372 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $128.95. 47,191,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,734,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

