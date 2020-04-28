Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 12,520 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 700,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,041. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

