Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 35,115,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,061,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

