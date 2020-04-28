Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $103.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $120.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $400.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $425.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $420.50 million to $441.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $366.82 million, a PE ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

