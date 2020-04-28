M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDC stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

