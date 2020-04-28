Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

AVLR stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,349,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

