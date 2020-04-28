Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,470,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,189,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,710,000.

OMC stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

