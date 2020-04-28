Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.77%.

NASDAQ MGYR remained flat at $$8.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

