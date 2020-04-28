Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. 464,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

