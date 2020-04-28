MalwareChain Hits Market Cap of $329,879.29 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $329,879.29 and $159,408.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00331331 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00419649 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014130 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 3,932,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,001 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars.

