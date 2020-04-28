Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $1,533,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total transaction of $1,575,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,328,400.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,400.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $157.63. 5,034,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 788.19, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $280,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

