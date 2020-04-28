Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.12. 762,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,955. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

