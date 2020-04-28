Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 512,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,138. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

