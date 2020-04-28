Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,631 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $128.30. 5,968,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

