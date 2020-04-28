Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

