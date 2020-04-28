Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. 3,803,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

