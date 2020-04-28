McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Update

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 310,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MGRC traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.