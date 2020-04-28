Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $3.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $4.30 million. Mediwound posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $19.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $23.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.65 million, with estimates ranging from $28.29 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Mediwound stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Mediwound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mediwound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

