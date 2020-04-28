MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $787.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.25.

In related news, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

