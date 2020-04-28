Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 236,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,050. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $604.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -687.50%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

