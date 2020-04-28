Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

