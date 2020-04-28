Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.17-5.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.1-48.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.72 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.