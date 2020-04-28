Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.8-215.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.93 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,692. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

