Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 92,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.