Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 1,913,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock worth $5,733,958. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

