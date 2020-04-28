Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 31,789 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 323.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

