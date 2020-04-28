Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 139,196 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 119.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 413,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,008,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,865,000 after acquiring an additional 276,137 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 9,803,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,326,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

