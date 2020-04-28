Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,385,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062,492. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.